Wownero (WOW) Trading 24.6% Lower This Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $14.03 million and approximately $34,083.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001777 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00070443 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002930 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

