Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) is Bronson Point Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bronson Point Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up about 6.2% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $177.56. 40,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,345. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $176.27. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

