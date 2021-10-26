XPO Logistics (XPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, analysts expect XPO Logistics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.38. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.