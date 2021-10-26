Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.20. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 119,425 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 5.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

