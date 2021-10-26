Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $56.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $34,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. 295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,258. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

