Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YRI shares. Cormark reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of YRI traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.37. 736,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,698. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.82 and a 52 week high of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.74.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.