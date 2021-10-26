Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 348,839 shares during the period. Yandex accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Yandex were worth $190,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yandex by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Yandex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,645,000 after purchasing an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Amundi bought a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,343,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

YNDX traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.40. 16,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,369. Yandex has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $82.62. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.08, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

