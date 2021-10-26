Yield Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $70,172.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 26th. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $70,172.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0446 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.00218007 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00104708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

YIELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

