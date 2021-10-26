Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Brokerages predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.43). Aravive reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aravive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aravive by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 128,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 158,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARAV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. 73,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,839. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.07. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

