Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Myriad Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 28,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,003,963.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,275,766.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Langer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $1,042,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,563.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 301,212 shares of company stock worth $10,404,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,782,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after buying an additional 878,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 512,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after buying an additional 453,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

