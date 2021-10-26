Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Post $0.78 EPS

Analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. Power Integrations posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $2,490,854. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after purchasing an additional 234,574 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $15,267,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 171,402 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $11,720,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after acquiring an additional 139,887 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.05. 5,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,470. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.