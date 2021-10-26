Zacks: Analysts Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $449.94 Million

Brokerages forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report $449.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $461.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $441.07 million. Angi posted sales of $389.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Angi.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Angi by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Angi has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.