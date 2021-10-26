Zacks: Analysts Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Harmonic reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HLIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. 572,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $894.87 million, a P/E ratio of -878.12, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. Harmonic has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $10.75.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $896,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter worth $97,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

