Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $615.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report $615.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650.90 million and the lowest is $592.00 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $147.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 317.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

LBRT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,109. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,300 shares of company stock worth $7,014,802. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,374 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,279 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,557,000 after purchasing an additional 322,208 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

