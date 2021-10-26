Zacks: Analysts Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.85.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.32. The stock had a trading volume of 643,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $124.56 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

