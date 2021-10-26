Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Amedisys posted earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.06.

Shares of AMED opened at $167.01 on Friday. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $137.82 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

