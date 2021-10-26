Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.24. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,446,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

