Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

