Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $323.39 Million

Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will announce $323.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $328.78 million and the lowest is $318.00 million. Franco-Nevada posted sales of $279.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million.

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

FNV traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $143.96. The stock had a trading volume of 337,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.82. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

