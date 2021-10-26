Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce sales of $194.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.70 million to $195.40 million. Inovalon reported sales of $161.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $770.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.81 million to $775.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $829.23 million to $885.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million.

INOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

INOV stock remained flat at $$40.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 343,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Inovalon by 243.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after buying an additional 1,666,534 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Inovalon by 77.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inovalon by 241.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 701,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Inovalon by 241.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 520,104 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Inovalon by 276.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 669,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,805,000 after purchasing an additional 491,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

