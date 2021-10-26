Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.84 Million

Brokerages expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report $23.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.60 million and the lowest is $23.08 million. Quanterix reported sales of $31.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $99.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.13 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $122.87 million, with estimates ranging from $121.74 million to $124.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quanterix.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $85,800.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,840. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 755.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 119,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quanterix by 669.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 175,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 1,174.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Quanterix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. 126,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13. Quanterix has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $92.57.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.