Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.63. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Aaron’s.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The Aaron’s’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAN opened at $31.04 on Friday. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.