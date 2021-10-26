Zacks: Brokerages Expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce sales of $173.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.91 million to $176.60 million. ATN International reported sales of $111.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $608.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $605.25 million to $611.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $753.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.27 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ATN International by 91,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ATN International has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $722.61 million, a PE ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -188.89%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

