Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Camden National posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.02 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camden National stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $47.56. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,751. The stock has a market cap of $711.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. Camden National has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $49.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

