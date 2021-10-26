Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Announce -$1.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Carnival Co. & reported earnings per share of ($2.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($6.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.12) to ($5.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.19) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.82. 25,542,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,298,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.