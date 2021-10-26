Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.97. Lazard reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. 636,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. Lazard has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lazard in the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lazard by 223.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.