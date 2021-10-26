Zacks: Brokerages Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report sales of $883.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $891.03 million and the lowest is $872.50 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $781.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. 24,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,776. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $28.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

