Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to Hold

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

SRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

NYSE SRC opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,774,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after buying an additional 938,340 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after buying an additional 807,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after purchasing an additional 579,043 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

