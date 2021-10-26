Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) to Hold

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

XPOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

XPOF opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xponential Fitness stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

