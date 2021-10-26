Zacks Investment Research Lowers Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

BNFT stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $362.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 82,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 56,165 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

