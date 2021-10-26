Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NSANY. CLSA upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nissan Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.62 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nissan Motor (NSANY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.