Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $31,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 15.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $5,696,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 84.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZEN opened at $132.22 on Tuesday. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $103.28 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average of $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

