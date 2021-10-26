Zillow Group (ZG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Zillow Group to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Zillow Group has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59. Zillow Group has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $212.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.14 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZG. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush downgraded Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

