Zillow Group (ZG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Zillow Group to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Zillow Group has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59. Zillow Group has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $212.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.14 and a beta of 1.28.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
