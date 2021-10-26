Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,496,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,363 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $579,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after purchasing an additional 565,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after purchasing an additional 666,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total value of $2,555,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,581. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total transaction of $524,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,498 shares of company stock worth $64,327,164. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM traded up $4.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,958. The firm has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.11 and a 12 month high of $553.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.97.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.26.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

