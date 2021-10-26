Zovio (ZVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zovio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 1,292.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Zovio worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

