$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Excellon Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 30.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Excellon Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.64% of Excellon Resources worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. 15,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

