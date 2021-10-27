$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover E2open Parent.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Peter Hantman purchased 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 298,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $3,649,166.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 98,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,647 and sold 1,670,148 shares valued at $19,553,674. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETWO opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

