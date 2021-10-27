-$0.04 EPS Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEV traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 811,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,996. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

