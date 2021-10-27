-$0.07 EPS Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). AutoWeb posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AutoWeb by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoWeb by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUTO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 52,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,347. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 million, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

