-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 514,033 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Cronos Group by 761.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 118,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,954 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cronos Group by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

CRON traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.78. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

