$0.14 EPS Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. Rayonier posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Rayonier by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

