-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Summit Wireless Technologies’ earnings. Summit Wireless Technologies reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Wireless Technologies.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.82% and a negative net margin of 304.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 277,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,698 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WISA stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.40.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

