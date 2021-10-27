-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Summit Wireless Technologies’ earnings. Summit Wireless Technologies reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Wireless Technologies.
Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.82% and a negative net margin of 304.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 277,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,698 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of WISA stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.40.
About Summit Wireless Technologies
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
