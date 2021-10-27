$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.16. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.90. 36,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,942. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -147.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63. Chegg has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

