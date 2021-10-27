$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. The Pennant Group posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,103,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after acquiring an additional 162,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 118,705 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $24.04 on Friday. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $681.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 2.60.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.