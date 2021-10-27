$0.29 EPS Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.
Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,032. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.57%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.
Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.