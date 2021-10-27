$0.29 EPS Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,032. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

