-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The firm had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCRX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $15.38 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.