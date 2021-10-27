$0.36 EPS Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. Fastenal posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $178,774 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Fastenal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. 28,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,861. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

