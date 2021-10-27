$0.61 EPS Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.65. Premier posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. Premier has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $40.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Premier’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

