$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. Level One Bancorp reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of LEVL opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 39.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 129,496 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 58.6% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 127,119 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,637,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

