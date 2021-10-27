0Chain Market Cap Achieves $18.07 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $18.07 million and approximately $362,876.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00038834 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

